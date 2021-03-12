The Independent Director of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Simone Lagomarsino, Just Bought 20% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Independent Director, Simone Lagomarsino, recently bought US$55k worth of stock, for US$55.21 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Jeffrey Eckel, for US$7.3m worth of shares, at about US$50.11 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$60.35, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Jeffrey Eckel's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$387k for 18.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 192.73k shares, for US$9.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HASI Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$114m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

