The Independent Director of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), Edward Rogas, Just Sold 55% Of Their Holding

Some FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Edward Rogas, recently sold a substantial US$878k worth of stock at a price of US$48.75 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 55% of their entire holding.

FormFactor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Edward Rogas was the biggest sale of FormFactor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$47.45. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

FormFactor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FORM Insider Trading Volume February 23rd 2021

Does FormFactor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.8% of FormFactor shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The FormFactor Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold FormFactor shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that FormFactor is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for FormFactor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

