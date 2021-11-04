The Independent Director of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD), James Carlson, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Carlson, recently sold US$430k worth of stock at US$23.79 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ethan Allen Interiors

In fact, the recent sale by James Carlson was the biggest sale of Ethan Allen Interiors shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$24.59). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of James Carlson's holding.

In the last year Ethan Allen Interiors insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Ethan Allen Interiors Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Ethan Allen Interiors insiders own 8.5% of the company, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ethan Allen Interiors Tell Us?

An insider sold Ethan Allen Interiors shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Ethan Allen Interiors is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ethan Allen Interiors you should know about.

