The Independent Director of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), Nicholas Valeriani, Just Bought 2.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Nicholas Valeriani, recently paid US$112 per share to buy US$168k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Edwards Lifesciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP & Corporate Controller, Robert W. Sellers, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$97.66 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$107. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 32% of Robert W. Sellers's holding. Robert W. Sellers was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EW Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Edwards Lifesciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Edwards Lifesciences insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$545m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Edwards Lifesciences Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Edwards Lifesciences insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

