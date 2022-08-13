The Independent Director of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), Ronald Kramer, Just Bought 33% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Independent Director, Ronald Kramer, recently bought US$53k worth of stock, for US$5.33 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 33%.

Douglas Elliman Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP Richard Lampen for US$206k worth of shares, at about US$6.98 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.99. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Douglas Elliman insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DOUG Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Douglas Elliman insiders own about US$81m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Douglas Elliman Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Douglas Elliman insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Douglas Elliman. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Douglas Elliman.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

