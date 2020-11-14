The Independent Director of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), Neil Fesette, Just Sold 26% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Neil Fesette, recently divested US$139k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$63.27 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 26% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community Bank System

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Kallet, sold US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$67.07 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$63.64. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Community Bank System insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CBU Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Community Bank System insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Community Bank System Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Community Bank System. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Community Bank System that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

