The Independent Director of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Charles Jacklin, Just Sold 25% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Charles Jacklin, recently divested US$288k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$21.00 each. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

CNO Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Jacklin was the biggest sale of CNO Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$20.80. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 62.76k shares worth US$652k. On the other hand they divested 27.11k shares, for US$515k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by CNO Financial Group insiders. They paid about US$10.38 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CNO Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CNO Financial Group insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The CNO Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for CNO Financial Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that CNO Financial Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

