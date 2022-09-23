The Independent Director of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), Peter Varischetti, Just Bought 16% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Independent Director, Peter Varischetti, recently bought US$50k worth of stock, for US$23.50 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 16%.

CNB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Joel Peterson bought US$116k worth of shares at a price of US$25.79 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.05. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

CNB Financial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CCNE Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Does CNB Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that CNB Financial insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNB Financial Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CNB Financial we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CNB Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

