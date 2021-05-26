The Independent Director of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN), David Matlin, Just Bought 16% More Shares

Those following along with Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by David Matlin, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$9.63. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 16%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clene

Notably, that recent purchase by David Matlin is the biggest insider purchase of Clene shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. David Matlin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CLNN Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Clene

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Clene insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$71m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clene Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Clene shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Clene you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

