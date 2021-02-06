The Independent Director of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), Donald Hayward, Just Sold 27% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Donald Hayward, recently divested US$127k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$32.70 each. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearfield

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Patrick Goepel, sold US$606k worth of shares at a price of US$23.92 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$33.08. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Patrick Goepel's holding.

In total, Clearfield insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CLFD Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Clearfield

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Clearfield shares, worth about US$82m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clearfield Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Clearfield makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Clearfield and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

