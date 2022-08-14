The Independent Director of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY), Starlette Johnson, Just Sold 34% Of Their Holding

We note that the Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Independent Director, Starlette Johnson, recently sold US$75k worth of stock for US$22.69 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 34%, hardly encouraging.

Chuy's Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Starlette Johnson was the biggest sale of Chuy's Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$22.80). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 34% of Starlette Johnson's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CHUY Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Chuy's Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of Chuy's Holdings shares, worth about US$5.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chuy's Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Chuy's Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Chuy's Holdings is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Chuy's Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

