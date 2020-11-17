The Independent Director of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), Regina Lowrie, Just Sold 50% Of Their Holding

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, Regina Lowrie, recently netted US$100k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$8.92. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 50%. This does not instill confidence.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Regina Lowrie was the biggest sale of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$9.25). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 50% of Regina Lowrie's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.27k shares for US$42k. On the other hand they divested 11.19k shares, for US$100k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CHMI Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

