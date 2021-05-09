The Independent Director of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL), George Massaro, Just Sold 39% Of Their Holding

Some Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, George Massaro, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$337 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 39%, which is notable but not too bad.

Charles River Laboratories International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, James Foster, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$218 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$343. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.6% of James Foster's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles River Laboratories International shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CRL Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Charles River Laboratories International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Charles River Laboratories International insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$257m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles River Laboratories International Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Charles River Laboratories International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Charles River Laboratories International makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles River Laboratories International you should be aware of.

Of course Charles River Laboratories International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.