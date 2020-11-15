The Independent Director of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY), Dorothea Silva, Just Bought 238% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dorothea Silva, the Independent Director of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$14.97 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 238%, which is good to see.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Karen Musson for US$60k worth of shares, at about US$12.05 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.37. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.16k shares for US$331k. But insiders sold 2.00k shares worth US$43k. In total, Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CVCY Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Central Valley Community Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 17% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Central Valley Community Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Central Valley Community Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

