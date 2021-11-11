The Independent Director of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Barry Smitherman, Just Sold 40% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Barry Smitherman, recently sold US$448k worth of stock at US$26.50 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 40% in their holding.

CenterPoint Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President David Lesar for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$23.58 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$26.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 120.00k shares for US$2.6m. But they sold 51.91k shares for US$1.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by CenterPoint Energy insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CNP Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CenterPoint Energy insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CenterPoint Energy Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought CenterPoint Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

