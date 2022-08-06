The Independent Director of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX), Kira Makagon, Just Sold 47% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kira Makagon, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$57.71. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 47%, which is notable but not too bad.

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, Donald Listwin, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$39.97 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$59.16, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.6% of Donald Listwin's holding. Notably Donald Listwin was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$1.4m worth of shares.

In total, Calix insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Calix insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$481m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Calix is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Calix has 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

