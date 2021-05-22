The Independent Director of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS), Clare Hart, Just Bought 129% More Shares

Potential BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Clare Hart, recently bought US$128k worth of stock, paying US$12.83 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 129%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

BTRS Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Clare Hart was the biggest purchase of BTRS Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$13.10 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for BTRS Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Clare Hart was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BTRS Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BTRS Holdings insiders own about US$332m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BTRS Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about BTRS Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BTRS Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

