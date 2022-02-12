The Independent Director of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB), Mohammed Lawal, Just Bought 315% More Shares

Potential Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Mohammed Lawal, recently bought US$175k worth of stock, paying US$17.50 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 315%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bridgewater Bancshares

The Independent Director Todd Urness made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$445k worth of shares at a price of US$17.89 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.64. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Bridgewater Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:BWB Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Does Bridgewater Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 19% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares, worth about US$97m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bridgewater Bancshares Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bridgewater Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

