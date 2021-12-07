The Independent Director of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), Zachary Levenick, Just Bought 20% More Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Zachary Levenick, recently bought a whopping US$586k worth of stock, at a price of US$6.90. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 20%, which is definitely great to see.

Barnes & Noble Education Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Michael Huseby, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$604k worth of shares at a price of US$8.33 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.17. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Barnes & Noble Education shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BNED Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

I will like Barnes & Noble Education better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Barnes & Noble Education Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Barnes & Noble Education insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Barnes & Noble Education Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Barnes & Noble Education, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Barnes & Noble Education and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

