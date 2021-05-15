The Independent Director of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), A. Zeffiro, Just Sold 67% Of Their Holding

Some Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, A. Zeffiro, recently sold a substantial US$857k worth of stock at a price of US$85.69 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 67%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Atkore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Cable Solutions, Peter Lariviere, sold US$932k worth of shares at a price of US$26.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$82.09. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Peter Lariviere's holding.

In the last year Atkore insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Atkore insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atkore Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Atkore makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Atkore is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

