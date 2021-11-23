The Independent Director of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), Jinn Wu, Just Bought 7.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jinn Wu, the Independent Director of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) recently shelled out US$61k to buy stock, at US$2.03 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The insider, Wei Zuo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$4.52 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.89). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 137.90k shares for US$395k. But insiders sold 517.93k shares worth US$2.4m. In total, Athenex insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$4.56. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$1.89. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 15% of Athenex shares, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Athenex Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Athenex, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Athenex. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Athenex.

