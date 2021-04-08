The Independent Director of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI), David Lamond, Just Bought 2.5% More Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, David Lamond, recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$42.00. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.5%.

Applied Molecular Transport Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Chad Boeding made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$55.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Applied Molecular Transport insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$16.86 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMTI Insider Trading Volume April 8th 2021

Does Applied Molecular Transport Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Applied Molecular Transport insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$579m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Molecular Transport Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Applied Molecular Transport. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Applied Molecular Transport. For example, Applied Molecular Transport has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

