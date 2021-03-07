The Independent Director of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), Robert Clark, Just Sold 53% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Clark, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$9.79. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 53% of their entire holding.

Antero Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Clark is the biggest insider sale of Antero Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$9.88). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Robert Clark's holding.

Antero Resources insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AR Insider Trading Volume March 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Antero Resources insiders own 7.7% of the company, worth about US$228m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Antero Resources Tell Us?

An insider sold Antero Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Antero Resources. While conducting our analysis, we found that Antero Resources has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

