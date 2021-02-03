The Independent Director of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), John Gerspach, Just Bought 120% More Shares

Potential Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, John Gerspach, recently bought US$411k worth of stock, paying US$68.46 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 120%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alliance Data Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by John Gerspach is the biggest insider purchase of Alliance Data Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$75.17. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Alliance Data Systems share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Alliance Data Systems insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$35.85. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ADS Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alliance Data Systems insiders own 2.8% of the company, currently worth about US$105m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alliance Data Systems Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alliance Data Systems insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Alliance Data Systems you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

