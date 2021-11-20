The Independent Director of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM), Jeremy Liew, Just Sold 37% Of Their Holding

Some Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Jeremy Liew, recently sold a substantial US$10m worth of stock at a price of US$146 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 37% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Affirm Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jeremy Liew was the biggest sale of Affirm Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$136. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Affirm Holdings shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AFRM Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Does Affirm Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Affirm Holdings insiders own 6.9% of the company, currently worth about US$2.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Affirm Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Affirm Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Affirm Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

