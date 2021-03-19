The Independent Director of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW), Joseph Murphy, Just Sold 32% Of Their Holding

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Joseph Murphy, recently netted US$74k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$14.80. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 32%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Murphy was the biggest sale of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$14.95. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 32% of Joseph Murphy's stake.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:BCOW Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.9m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

