The Independent Chairman of the Board of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), Sang Lee, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sang Lee, the Independent Chairman of the Board of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) recently shelled out US$98k to buy stock, at US$9.65 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PCB Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Don Rhee bought US$696k worth of shares at a price of US$15.20 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.98 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.8m for 160.77k shares. On the other hand they divested 9.62k shares, for US$164k. Overall, PCB Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$10.92 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PCB Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Does PCB Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of PCB Bancorp shares, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PCB Bancorp Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in PCB Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for PCB Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

