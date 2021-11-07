The Independent Chairman of the Board of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), Peter van Oppen, Just Sold 30% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter van Oppen, the Independent Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$790k selling shares at an average price of US$79.01. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Impinj Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Chairman of the Board Peter van Oppen was not their only sale of Impinj shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$72.69 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$77.72. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 46% of Peter van Oppen's stake.

Insiders in Impinj didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PI Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Does Impinj Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.0% of Impinj shares, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Impinj Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Impinj stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Impinj and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

