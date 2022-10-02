The Independent Chairman of the Board of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS), Michael Loberg, Just Bought 10% More Shares

Potential IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Loberg, recently bought US$140k worth of stock, paying US$20.89 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

IGM Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director M. Behrens bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$23.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$22.74). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.4m for 113.67k shares. But they sold 6.89k shares for US$118k. In total, IGM Biosciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:IGMS Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

Does IGM Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of IGM Biosciences shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IGM Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of IGM Biosciences we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IGM Biosciences. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for IGM Biosciences (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

