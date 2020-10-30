The Independent Chairman of the Board of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), Michael McSally, Just Bought 22% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael McSally, recently paid US$32.00 per share to buy US$160k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 22%.

Employers Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Douglas Dirks bought US$559k worth of shares at a price of US$29.53 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$32.07. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Employers Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 41.31k shares for US$1.2m. But insiders sold 1.36k shares worth US$40k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Employers Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EIG Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2020

Insider Ownership of Employers Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Employers Holdings insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Employers Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Employers Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Employers Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

