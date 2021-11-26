The Independent Chairman of the Board of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), Michael McSally, Just Bought 9.9% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael McSally, recently paid US$39.24 per share to buy US$118k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings

The insider, Tracey Berg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$319k worth of shares at a price of US$37.51 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$40.64. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 33% of Tracey Berg's stake. Tracey Berg was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.01k shares for US$241k. But insiders sold 8.50k shares worth US$319k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EIG Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Employers Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Employers Holdings insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Employers Holdings insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Employers Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Employers Holdings you should know about.

