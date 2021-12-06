The Independent Chairman of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), J. Doyle, Just Bought 63% More Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Chairman, J. Doyle, recently bought a whopping US$2.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$104. That purchase boosted their holding by 63%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Best Buy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, R. Mohan, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$106. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Best Buy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BBY Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Best Buy insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$2.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Best Buy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Best Buy has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

