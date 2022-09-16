The Independent Chair of the Board of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS), Ann Sardini, Just Sold 71% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ann Sardini, the Independent Chair of the Board recently netted about US$757k selling shares at an average price of US$45.00. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 71% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TreeHouse Foods

Notably, that recent sale by Ann Sardini is the biggest insider sale of TreeHouse Foods shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$43.91. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.64k shares for US$348k. But insiders sold 16.83k shares worth US$757k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:THS Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Does TreeHouse Foods Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TreeHouse Foods Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - TreeHouse Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

