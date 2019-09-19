The Importance of Vision: Ultimus Conference Day 1

Vision 20/20 is the theme and message being shared in downtown Cincinnati at the Ultimus Fund Solutions Annual Conference with the firm’s asset management clients and strategic partners. Bob Dorsey, Vice-Chairman & Co-Founder, outlined how Ultimus has become a leading independent fund service provider for the industry as acknowledged by the many awards they continue to accumulate every year. The driving force behind their growth has been a shared, passionate guiding focus on a vision for their company – to be the “best” fund administrator in the country.

Mr. Dorsey’s opening address chronicled the series of decisions they made to realize that vision: How a very careful strategy of acquisitions (Bear Stearns fund administration services, Huntington Bank administrative services, Woodfield Fund Administration, The Gemini Companies, and now LeverPoint Management) allowed them to become a comprehensive administration partner and be able to provide clients with more strategic distribution options. How hiring the most experienced people they could find in every area of their business allowed them to be more insightful and consultative than just transactional in working with their clients.

The message was inspirational for firms attending as to the importance and benefits of developing and actualizing a strategic vision for their firms in order to grow in a very competitive business environment.

A cybersecurity panel that included Cassandra Borchers of Thompson Hine, Shawn Waldman of Secure Cyber, and Julie Bernard of Deloitte provided an overview on some of today’s chief scams, bad players, major cyber security corporate risks and most recommended actions to defend against them. The need of thorough, ongoing employee education and testing was emphasized as a crucial first step, along with strong enforcement against violators of firm cyber policies.

A major warning was given that executives of firms need to know exactly where all their data is being held and who precisely has access to it. It was pointed out that many executives either could not answer those questions or were working on incorrect assumptions. A list of resources was provided to attendees to help them in strengthening their cyber security efforts. With growing legislation from regulatory bodies at both the federal and at every state level, a thorough envisioning of the firm’s data, along with risks and actions needed to be taken to protect it, has become an essential role of every management team.

The day ended with a fun evening event celebrating Ultimus’ 20th anniversary with their clients and partners at the Cincinnati Museum Center with dinner under the historic Union Terminal Building Hall.

