The Importance of Personalized Interactions in a Virtual Environment with Nick Grogan

As the corporate governance environment continues to evolve, Nasdaq Governance Solutions is committed to evolving with it. In 2019, Nasdaq acquired the Center for Board Excellence, expanding its suite of solutions and providing organizations with more tools to help them drive governance excellence.

From Seattle to New York, meet a few of the bright minds on the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. These individuals play an integral role in helping boards and leadership teams simplify compliance processes, identify growth opportunities, and turn feedback into strategic action. With years of insight and expertise, they have become an invaluable part of the Nasdaq family.

We hear from Project Manager Nick Grogan, who speaks to his experience on the team.

Tell us about your role supporting the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

My role fully and totally supports the Nasdaq Board Engagement team. I, along with my colleague, facilitate all projects throughout the year. This includes everything from setting calls with clients to gather information for the year to relaying that information back to the team so they can confidently finish any projects that come their way.

How has being a part of Nasdaq expanded your team’s ability to positively impact clients?

I think being a part of the Nasdaq family has really given us the means to expand our outreach and support. We have additional support from the entire Nasdaq Governance Solutions team when it comes to more personal interactions with clients, both new and old. Also, having additional means of facilitating more webinars and events in the name of good governance has been invaluable.

What best practice do you recommend to better manage client projects?

Use your data. It’s there for you to utilize. Track everything and then turn those findings into reports that will help your team in all manners of scheduling and managing the workload. Also, it’s good to know where you’ve been, so you know where to go.

What is the key to managing client delivery expectations successfully?

Personal interaction. It’s hard in a virtual environment to constantly send emails and not engage with your internal and external stakeholders. Pick up the phone, call your teammate, call your client, talk about the process, and ensure that their expectations about a specific task or project will be effectively completed. Having that conversation goes a long way in comparison to a long email chain.

Nasdaq Board Engagement serves clients by delivering distinct value through our unique qualitative and quantitative board and leadership evaluation and governance and compliance products and services. Click here to learn more about our solutions for boards and meet the Nasdaq Board Engagement team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.