The Importance of Investing in Gender Equality

Women drive the global economy, controlling between 70 to 80 percent of consumer purchasing decisions in the US[1],and are consistently building wealth faster than the overall market.[2]

Achieving an equitable and inclusive future while sustainably supporting economic expansion and stability requires women’s full economic empowerment across global markets.

Yet societal barriers to women's empowerment continue to persist, exacerbated by the global legal barriers to women’s economic participation in 189 countries[3] which greatly hinders economic growth dependent on women's equity in the workplace. Although the global gender gap created as a result of societal and economic barriers was closed by 68.1% in 2022[4], full gender parity will take 132 years to achieve[5]. The compounding effects of these barriers to women's economic prosperity prevents nearly $28 trillion from being added to global annual GDP.[6] By recognizing and investing in the tremendous value that women add to the global economy, we can make meaningful and lasting progress towards our 2030 UN SDG Goals.

Valuing Women's Work: Investing with a Gender Lens

Gender lens investing as defined by the Global Impact Investing Network seeks to incorporate gender based criteria throughout the investment process to generate better informed investment decisions leading to the advancement of gender equality.[7] With a global public market size of $3.4 billion[8], purposefully investing with well-defined gender impact outcomes and a clear portfolio gender mandate allows investors to ask new questions of their capital. This ensures that women are valued, recognized, and respected with every asset allocation decision and portfolio investment strategy. Our societal health and well-being depends on recognizing the vast benefits of investing in women and gender diverse companies[9], which often translates into enhanced returns and portfolio outperformance. [10]

Investing with a gender lens ensures that sustainable outcomes focused on equitable and inclusive prosperity are fully supported by women’s full economic participation. This is often achieved by analyzing women in leadership metrics to identify and benchmark women in senior management and board member positions. Identifying new market opportunities through gender lens investing, however, requires insights that delve deeper within company culture, its business policies, and ethical standards. These insights are often found in private markets, hidden within gender lens investing opportunities that are overlooked and undervalued. In this evolution of gender lens investing, these private market insights will assist in guiding strategic gender lens asset allocation strategies across asset classes.

Unlocking Higher Returns and Impact through Gender Lens Investing: Lessons from Private Markets

Building a robust gender lens investing strategy that can be applied across asset classes requires a deep dive into the foundational structure of a company, gaining diversity, equality, and inclusion insights from the very beginning of the company's inception. According to a 2018 BCG report, for every dollar of funding, woman-founded startups generated 78 cents, while male-founded startups generated less than half that, just 31 cents.[11] With women founded businesses returning more than twice as much per dollar invested, investing in gender-diverse businesses has been shown to yield considerable financial returns.

Investing in diverse teams and women-driven innovation unlocks investment opportunities that consider gender diversity across value chains, throughout distribution channels, and employment considerations. Applied across asset classes, these insights into the application of gender lens investing in private markets reveals the usage of a portfolio gender lens as a defensive risk mitigation strategy (minimizing risk exposure through intentional gender and diversity lens allocations) or an offensive position (actively seeking to maximize undervalued market opportunities through a gender lens focus). Combined with public market insights that can be gained from analyzing both the number of women on boards and women in senior management positions, investors can create a holistic gender lens investment strategy unique to the risk/return profile of their individual portfolio.

Part 3: Actionable Insights: Identifying a corporations commitment to organizational diversity, gender equity, and inclusion

Applying a gender lens strategically begins with a thorough understanding of portfolio gender diversity targets to be able to better identify possible implicit biases that may inform gender lens capital allocation strategies. To create a gender lens metrics baseline that includes a holistic assessment of gender lens investment strategies, investors may consider :

Defining gender lens criteria: Defining clear and specific gender lens criteria to evaluate potential investments can include metrics such as the percentage of women in leadership positions, reductions in the gender pay gap, generous maternity and paternity policies, and diversity and inclusion training programs.

Company engagement: Engaging with companies in your investment portfolio to promote gender diversity and inclusion practices can include dialogues with management, attending annual meetings, and submitting shareholder proposals.

Evaluating board diversity: Evaluating board diversity as a key factor in assessing the company's overall gender lens strategy can ensure a company's competitive advantage and outperformance in the market[12].

Monitor progress: Monitoring progress of the companies in your investment portfolio on gender diversity and inclusion policies and practices includes regularly reviewing company reports while actively engaging with management to track company progress and identify areas for improvement.

Through these criteria considerations, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion become integrated throughout asset allocation strategies, driving inclusive growth to continue progress towards global gender equality.

Applying a Gender Lens is fundamental to sustainable investing

When women thrive, their economic empowerment reverberates across communities, creating a catalytic effect across all sustainable investing strategies.

Accelerating progress on gender equality is not only necessary for promoting equal opportunities for women. In order to achieve true gender equity, intentional gender lens strategies need to consider the crucial importance of deliberately defining and integrating gender analysis throughout the entire investment process. Investing in gender equality equals investing into the health of our society as a whole, ensuring that future generations live in an equitable and prosperous future.

