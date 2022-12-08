The implications of Blackstone’s property wobble: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The giant alternative asset manager’s market value dropped by $8 bln after it said investors were exiting its flagship real estate fund. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the causes of the jitters and how rivals are vulnerable to similar moves.

