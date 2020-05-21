The Implications of An Uneven Recovery for Investors

The bounce back in the major indices since the mid-March lows has been in some ways a more remarkable market move than the collapse that preceded it. For one thing, the collapse came in response to something, which is understandable. The rally, on the other hand, has come in anticipation of something yet to happen, which seems mighty optimistic given where the economy is right now. Even if that optimism turns out to be justified, the market evidence suggests that the economic recovery will be anything but even.

The market bounce has taken place just as the massive extent of the damage wrought by shutting down big chunks of the economy has become known. The Dow, for example, is up 35% since March 23, as the unemployment rate has risen to over 14%. That metric, once so important to every investor is now basically ignored. Another couple of million people joined the ranks of the jobless last week. The exact number was released this morning and was actually even higher than forecast, but stock futures managed somehow to rise on that news.

And yet, for all that optimism, there are some extremely important parts of the market that are being left behind as stocks rally. The disparity is clear when you look at a comparative chart like this:

Since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 is now down only 8%. However, some areas of the market such as energy, represented by the ETF XLE, Financials (XLF) and small cap stocks (IJR) are down 37, 30 and 27 percent, respectively. So, what does that tell us about the bounce, and what should we be doing from here as investors?

For the purposes of analysis of the phenomenon it is probably best to ignore the relative weakness in energy right now as it has its own specific influences. Energy is a traditionally commoditized market, and the collapse in oil prices did enormous damage to the sector, while long-term doubts about demand for fossil fuels mitigate against a rapid bounce. Of course, there is still the fact that the sector employs 6.7 million Americans to consider as we consider long-term weakness, but that is another story, and not one relevant to what the disparity in the rebound tells us.

The weakness in financials and in small caps are a bit more telling, if understandable. The two things are actually related in one way.

Financials are weak in part because of the Fed’s response to the crisis, because they have cut interest rates yet again to almost zero. Banks and other financial companies depend on interest income and rate spreads for a large part of their revenue. For banks, getting free money from the Fed and the Federal Government to lend out is great, but a return of one or two percentage points on all that money doesn’t lead to massive profits.

Then there is the fact that loans, particularly at low interest rates, are only profitable if the capital is repaid at some point. That is where the weakness in financials dovetails with small caps and energy. For those sectors to stay as weak as they are, there must be an assumption that this crisis will prove to be existential for some energy companies and small firms in other industries.

What doesn’t quite seem to fit is that if traders and investors are expecting a wave of bankruptcies in the energy sector and smaller public companies, why is the broad market so strong in the midst of the greatest economic contraction since the Great Depression?

To be honest, it beats me, but I don’t have to understand it or agree with it to draw some trading and investing conclusions from it. The only way a strong market can be justified in those circumstances is if big companies take up all the slack. As tempting as it is right now to look at the laggards as value, therefore, the real value is probably still in the likes of big tech and areas of the market that have led the recovery.

Regular readers will know that in normal times, I tend towards a contrarian trading style. As we are all aware, however, these are anything but normal times and, for now, the uneven recovery suggests that running with the momentum makes more sense than looking for deep value.

