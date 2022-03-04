The Impact of the Russian Invasion on the Gold/Silver Ratio and How to Trade It

Obviously, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had a profound effect on a lot of markets, but the most directly impacted have been commodity futures. Russia is a major producer and exporter of a lot of traded commodities and Ukraine, while not as big, is still a significant contributor to the world’s commodity pool overall. Oil is trading well above $100 per barrel, gold has jumped to its highest level for a couple of years and agricultural commodities have also spiked. There is, however, one commodity where the response appears on the surface to have been somewhat insipid: Silver.

As you can see from the chart, silver futures (SI) have gained ground over the last week or so but are still more than ten percent below the 52-week high. By contrast, gold has soared to its highest levels for a couple of years and is less than seven percent below its all-time high. Given that so many people lump the two together as precious metals, why the big difference in reaction to such a major event in terms of price relative to recent highs?

The first and most obvious reason is gold’s role as a currency. It is a traditional safe haven, a place to park money when the world is in turmoil. There are alternatives in that role these days in the crypto space, but it seems investors feel more comfortable with the traditional hiding places when things really kick off. Because of that, gold has shown strength for some time as the pandemic and inflation fears have prompted buying.

Then there is the nature of the supply of the two metals, and Russia’s role in it.

At the end of last year, Russia was the world’s third largest producer of gold behind China and Australia. Significantly, though, they have been steadily increasing their output, with production tripling over the last twenty years or so. They are similarly ranked in world silver production, coming in at fourth, but conventional wisdom says that it is easier to replace Russian silver than its gold. A large part of silver output is as a byproduct from other metals mining, and it is generally more abundant than gold.

This war will presumably remove a significant percentage of the world’s silver from the market though, even if only temporarily, and yet the price reaction there has been quite small in absolute terms since the actual invasion when compared to gold. That is presumably down to the safe-haven effect. The knee-jerk reaction of traders in a crisis is to buy gold, but there is another factor that should be considered if, as now looks likely, this is not just a temporary, short-lived disruption: Industrial usage.

Gold does have some manufacturing uses. It is used as a catalyst in some industrial processes and, like silver, plays a role in medical, electronics and vehicle production. However, whereas that accounts for around eleven percent of the world’s total gold output, fifty percent or so of silver is used in industry. Even with the greater flexibility in the supply of silver, that will cause a supply and demand imbalance over time that will push silver higher relative to gold.

In fact, although silver has lagged gold in absolute terms, that relative shift in price has happened. The gold/silver ratio, which basically represents how many ounces of silver it would take to buy one ounce of gold, has dropped since the invasion, meaning that silver has become relatively more expensive. As you can see from the 30-day chart below, though, that was really a continuation of a trend that formed as the situation on the Russia/Ukraine border deteriorated.

The thing is, though, even though that ratio has fallen as events have unfolded, it could have significantly further to go. As recently as a year ago the ratio was around 66, so as the industrial use effect begins to bite, there is room for a drop of around fifteen percent from current levels.

That sets up a trade, but there is no really easy way to trade the gold/silver ratio. As far as I know, there is no single ETF that can be used, and taking opposing positions in gold and silver futures may not be an option for many people or be too expensive for even those that have access. What you can do, though, is to use two ETF-type products together, without the need to short anything. You could buy equal amounts of both the DB short gold ETN (DGZ) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). That hedges your position against simultaneous moves in the two metals while making money if the ratio falls further. Of course, it also means that you lose if it climbs higher, but risk is always a factor in any trade.

Based on their positions relative to historical highs and averages, and when the difference in industrial demand is factored in, it is likely that gold and silver will be moving in opposite directions for a while. The above trade is a fairly simple but novel way to play that although, as always, you should be aware of the risks involved and make sure to factor them in.

