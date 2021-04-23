The Impact of Tax Hikes on Stocks

Yesterday, stocks lost ground, and the most quoted reason for the losses was a focus on tax policy. Election platforms are complicated things that offer something for everyone, so it always strikes me as specious to claim that a win gives a mandate for any one policy, but anyone who voted for Joe Biden knew that tax increases were part of the package he promised to deliver, and they are coming. As tax hikes are proposed and the subject is discussed, the market is showing signs of nervousness, but is it right to do so? What do the actual data tell us about the relationship between taxes and stocks?

First, let’s look at what has happened this time around. When taxes were being touted as the reason for a down day yesterday, there were a lot of people on TV, online, and in print, saying that of course, tax hikes would push stocks lower. What we actually saw though was just a giving back of the previous day’s gains, and even that modest drop is being clawed back in today’s early trading:

To me, the chart for E-Mini S&P 500 futures (/ES) above looks more like something that is pausing and looking for direction after a strong run up than something reacting to a devastating blow from news out of Washington or some other fundamental crisis.

That makes sense when you look at history. As logical as it may sound that increasing taxes will cause the market to tumble, there is no evidence of this actually happening.

One might think that, of course, increasing taxes in any of the three main areas -- individual income, corporate income, and capital gains -- would hit stocks. The arguments are obvious. Higher taxation, particularly of the wealthy who are more likely to buy stocks, means less investable cash; higher corporate taxes have a direct impact on the bottom line; and higher capital gains taxes discourage investment.

The problem is that none of those things seem to be true. None of these kinds of tax hikes have had a negative effect on stocks.

This graphic, taken from a Fidelity Learning Center piece, shows S&P 500 returns in the years since 1950 when significant tax hikes were enacted:

There is no hidden reason for this. You might think, for example, that the gains are the result of a bounce back in the year when higher taxes were enacted, following a drop in the year before when they were announced, but when you look at annual returns for the S&P, that isn’t the case either.

The only thing that explains these numbers is that there are other, offsetting factors that outweigh the potentially negative impact of tax hikes in each case.

In the case of personal taxation, taking money from the rich and giving it to the less well off benefits corporations. Why? Because those who are less well off typically immediately spend their money, which stimulates the economy and -- you guessed it -- corporations. The same principle could apply to higher corporate taxes. Could it be that the reduction in net profit is offset by the benefits of social programs, defense spending or whatever that circulates that money through the economy, rather than it increasing cash holdings for the companies concerned?

The lack of negative impact of capital gains hikes may be in part attributable to redistribution as well, but there is another interesting dynamic there too. The simple view is that, of course, such a move will hurt the growth stocks that have done so well over the last few years, but that isn’t the end of the story. To hurt, it would have to trigger mass selling of those stocks, but why do that with long-term, profitable investments to avoid a few points increase in taxation, especially when the increase could be reversed as soon as four years? There is an old traders’ saying that you should never let the tax man make your trading decisions for you, and it applies here to long-term investments too.

Clearly, the relationship between tax hikes and the stock market is not as straightforward as most people’s initial reaction would suggest. That is not to say that there aren’t any demonstrable, long-term economic negatives associated with tax increases, however. An interesting Princeton paper showed strong evidence that decreasing corporate taxes stimulated investment, so, if we assume the opposite to be true when taxes are raised, there could be some long-term negative effects that don’t show in the annual numbers.

So, the next time you hear a talking head assert that tax hikes will hit stocks hard, take it with a big pinch of salt. They are speaking from a position of political bias, not historical fact, when they say that. The data suggests that the relationship between tax rates and market performance is just not that strong, and other factors in the economy can easily outweigh the negative effects of taxation. Given that, we come back to the same thing I and others have been saying for a decade or so: As long as the Fed keeps forcing interest rates lower and handing out cash to banks for them to invest, the market will have strong underlying support, no matter what politicians say or do.

