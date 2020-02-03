The Impact of Coronavirus on Corporate Earnings

Including all of today’s results, we now have Q4 results for 228 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these 228 index members are down -0.5% from the same period last year on +2.3% higher revenues, with 71.4% beating EPS estimates and 67% beating revenue estimates.

This is better performance relative to what we have seen from the same group of companies in other recent periods.

Results from the Tech sector have been particularly positive, with impressive reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and even Intel (INTC) highlighting the favorable momentum in the sector’s results.

The comparison charts below put the sector’s Q4 top-line performance relative to what we had seen from the sector in the first three quarters of 2019.

