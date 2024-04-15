The Impact of CEO Communication on Investor Confidence

For many natural-born leaders, securing a corner office in the C-suite is a lifelong dream, although many others never saw themselves taking over the helm of a company. However, whether you're currently steering a startup or have spent years climbing to the top of a Fortune 500 company, communication is a critical part of your role.

Of course, some communications seem obvious, like interacting with employees at various levels of the company, but other types of communications might seem optional. Unfortunately, some CEOs see investor or other public communications as the sole purview of investor relations.

However, there are plenty of reasons CEOs should be communicating publicly on a regular basis. For example, a study conducted by FTI Consulting found that over 80% of the fastest-growing companies since 2015 are led by a vocal CEO, but that's not the only reason.

Research shows several benefits for companies with CEOs whose communications inspire confidence in investors.

The importance of top management

First, it's important to understand what a difference the quality of a company's CEO makes. In his annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway investors, the legendary Warren Buffett typically discusses at least one high-quality manager he has come across in his many years of investing.

Going all the way back to his early years, he often talks about Rose Blumkin, the founder of Nebraska Furniture Mart. In fact, Buffett frequently holds her up as an example for other aspiring managers to explain what it takes to be an excellent leader — and what qualities investors should look for in the leaders of the companies they're considering investing in.

One of the most important factors Buffett considers when weighing an investment is the quality of the management team, and he's certainly not the only one. In some cases, the departure of a CEO or other key management has been known to send a company's stock price tumbling because other investors also understand the need for high-quality leadership at the top.

In fact, many reputable investors will schedule a meeting with corporate management before making an investment. However, the average investor doesn't have the luxury of securing a one-on-one meeting with a CEO, which is why public communications are essential. In order for investors to know that you know what you're doing, you need to communicate with them.

As such, all you need to do is look around at some of the most well-known and widely respected CEOs to see evidence of how important CEO communications are. In addition to Buffett, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Tesla's Elon Musk come to mind as leading CEOs who communicate regularly in the public sphere — for better or worse, in some situations.

How CEO communications can boost stock prices

One of the biggest issues that weighs on investor sentiment is uncertainty, and we can see evidence of this nearly every week on Wall Street. In fact, a study conducted several years ago revealed that investors reward CEOs who discuss their strategies by boosting their stock prices. However, that study also revealed that the timing of those communications was also critical.

Citing a study conducted by Oxford University's Said Business School, the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) explained that stock prices actually increase when new CEOs publicly discuss their strategy — within their first 100 days.

Oxford looked at what happened to stock prices in the wake of over 900 public presentations on strategies shared by new CEOs. When these presentations occurred in their first 100 days at the helm of their company, their stock price rose by an average of 5.3%.

In fact, the impact was even greater when the new CEO came from outside the company — boosting the stock price by an average of 9.3%. Interestingly, the stock price rose even more in the case of new CEOs who came from an entirely different industry to take the helm. In this scenario, the average stock-price increase was 12.4%.

These results demonstrate the importance of CEO communications and directly tie them to the stock prices of publicly traded companies. Investors are clearly rewarding the company for the reduced uncertainty stemming from the new CEO's presentation.

Such presentations also give the new leader a chance to show investors that they not only know what they're doing, but they also have a brilliant plan to guide the company forward in the coming months or years.

Inspiring confidence in investors

Aside from discussing their strategy, there are other ways CEOs can communicate in such a way as to inspire investor confidence. In addition to the rapid pace of growth in companies with vocal CEOs, the FTI study mentioned above also revealed some other tidbits that can guide CEOs in the types of communications that inspire confidence in investors.

For example, researchers found that companies whose CEOs demonstrated strong leadership and communicated publicly on a regular basis were better able to stand up to the challenges posed by the earliest part of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, FTI estimates that this "stronger investor confidence translates into as much as $260 billion in additional shareholder value."

FTI also found evidence to support public CEO communications about ESG factors (environmental, social, governance) and "stakeholder capitalism." These so-called "stakeholder CEOs," meaning those who went beyond talking about their company's bottom line and publicly embraced these other factors, outperformed their industry peers by 3.75% on average.

Factors to guide CEO communications

To summarize all the research presented above, CEOs wanting to become more vocal to give their companies the boost they deserve may want to consider these factors when deciding when, where and how to communicate:

Be confident, but not too confident. Investors want a CEO who is confident in their company but not blind to the risks and potential challenges that face it.

Manage investors' expectations. Sooner or later, a company will disappoint investors, whether that involves earnings numbers that miss estimates or something else. Wise CEOs work to manage expectations when their results come up short.

Give it to them straight. Investors may not trust CEOs who speak around a question or issue without actually answering.

Delegate where it makes sense to do so, but don't disappear. It might make sense to bring in an outside public relations or investor relations agency to help, but CEOs should be involved in those efforts even if they involve external teams of experts.

Remember to listen. Adept managers know they don't know everything and are willing to listen to those with expertise in the areas they have less expertise in.

Use various mediums to communicate — and understand the differences in using each one. Social media is an entirely different venue than an earnings call, so CEOs should be willing to learn the best ways to communicate via different mediums.

At the end of the day, investors want to know that the companies they're investing in will have a bright future. Thus, it's the CEOs who know how to communicate wisely who will become the leaders of today who have a lasting impact on tomorrow.

