The IG primary winding down busiest June on record

NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - The IG primary kicks off the last two days of June with six deals on Monday in a holiday shortened week.

A Japanese pharma is leading the pack.

It was the busiest June for IG issuance, according to IFR data, with US$155.721bn sold.

Bank of America noted that "US IG liquidity conditions continued to improve in June despite normalizing trading volumes."

The bank also observed that the market is approaching the end of the downgrade cycle. "We lowered our fallen angel forecast for this cycle to US$175bn."

HIGH GRADE

High-grade issuance is expected to be front loaded this week with just US$10bn-US$15bn of supply forecasted ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical is the largest issuer today, shopping a four-part note for its first offering in US dollars since 2018.

Other issuers out Monday include Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and utility AEP Texas. There are also three insurers in the market, namely AIG Global Funding, Equitable Financial Life Global Funding and a green bond from MetLife Global Funding.

Over the weekend the Federal Reserve released a breakdown of the individual bonds it bought in the secondary market through its Broad Market Index.

The Fed disclosed that it bought US$429m over just two days on June 16 and 17 with a focus on healthcare, consumer goods, tech and energy names, according to a CreditSights report.

Specifically, AT&T, UnitedHealth, Anthem, Comcast and IBM had the most bonds purchased through the program on those two days.

Triple B debt made up the majority of purchases with a 53% concentration, while high-yield Double B debt was just 2% of the purchases.

The Fed also signaled that it will buy more paper from non-US names than previously anticipated, such as foreign automakers like Toyota that still have a large US presence.

HIGH YIELD

The high-yield primary is off to a slow start with just two add-on deals announced on Monday.

Wood pellet producer Enviva Partners is expected to price today a US$150m add-on to its 6.50% 2026 notes, and private security company Garda World Security Corporation is expected to price a US$120m add-on to its 4.625% senior secured notes due 2027.

Two other cross-border deals announced updates to acquisition financing deals that were announced last week.

Swiss sensor maker AMS has reduced the size of its bond offering to the original size of €1bn equivalent after upsizing it to €1.3bn last week.

It launched the deal last week at €1.3bn before delaying pricing after media reports of alleged investigations by the Austrian financial market authority into trading in AMS shares by management.

ThyssenKrupp Elevator has made some changes to the €8bn financing package for the leveraged buyout of its elevator division to meet investor calls for more protections.

It has upsized the seven-year senior secured dollar bonds to €1.5bn equivalent - around US$1.655bn. An eight-year unsecured note in dollars is unchanged at €400m, or around US$440m.

Books close on Tuesday for both AMS and Thyssenkrupp.

Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after skipping bond payments earlier this month.

The shale driller has obtained US$925m of debtor-in-possession financing, and has reached an agreement with creditors to slash US$7bn of debt from the company's capital structure post-bankruptcy.

It has agreed terms for a US$2.5bn exit financing package that consists of a US$1.75bn revolving credit facility and a new US$750m term loan.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

The US structured finance market is poised for a quiet week heading into quarter-end and a holiday-shortened trading week.

Residential mortgage deals are set take center stage in this week's primary activity.

In the non-QM space, Invictus Capital and Oaktree are pre-marketing their US$126.47m and US$174.73m deals, respectively.

Freddie Mac is back with its first single-family credit risk transfer transaction since the first quarter.

Meanwhile, supply of consumer ABS is expected to be muted this week.

Last week, four companies raised US$2.5bn in the ABS sector, raising year-to-date issuance to US$90.32bn which is running 29% below the volume during the same period last year, IFR data showed.

ABS spreads are expected to stay firm given solid investor demand and relatively scarce supply in both the primary and secondary markets.

Spreads on Triple A rated ABS backed by prime credit card and auto loans have returned to levels before the market sell-off in March.

"We have noted the very favorable technicals in the ABS market responsible for driving the recent spread recovery and this dynamic is very much evident in the exceptionally low secondary supply," JP Morgan analysts wrote in a research note on Friday.

LATAM

It is expected to be a quieter week for bond issuance from LatAm borrowers, following a boom in activity last week.

One new deal was added to the pipeline on Monday. Brazilian train operator Rumo has mandated a green transaction expected later this week.

However, this week is unlikely to match last week's volume of issuance, bankers said.

Last week saw a flurry of activity with several issuers including Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Femsa and BCP, among the credits pricing deals.

Weekly volumes swelled to US$6.2bn equivalent, bringing June volumes to US$13.575 in dollar issuance.

"I think it'll be a pretty short and quick week for the region," said a senior LatAm banker, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday in the US.

EQUITIES

Between Covid-19 rescue financings, jumbo sell-downs and a slew of biotech IPOs, the first half of 2020 in US ECM will certainly be remembered for years to come.

There is still some unfinished business to attend to heading into the Fourth of July break.

Grocer Albertsons' below-range IPO pricing outcome and soft debut Friday, trading down 3.4%, was a reality check for the US IPO market, showing that investors are more disciplined than they have previously been given credit.

Like Albertsons, Dun & Bradstreet this week brings another leverage-backed IPO of a well-established name, though the syndicate will be hoping for a much better reception.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are expecting Dun & Bradstreet’s US$1.4bn IPO tomorrow night after marketing 65.8m shares at US$19-$21 apiece.

Dun & Bradstreet is using most of the proceeds from its IPO to cash out its sponsors led by Bill Foley’s Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital. The data and analytics company is seeking to repay US$342.3m of debt.

The company is going public after just 16 months in the hands of private equity, but investors are probably going to continue to back Foley’s expertise in remaking companies just like this.

Dun & Bradstreet is one of four US new issues that are expected to price this week.

South Korean mobile gaming platform Double Down Interactive is also on track for an up to US$209m Nasdaq IPO tomorrow night.

Solar energy provider Sunnova Energy International this morning launched an all-secondary US$150m follow-on offering of 8m shares for pricing later tonight off the US$18.85 last sale.

Online health insurance platform Accolade (up to US$183.5m) and insurance company Lemonade (up to US$286m) follow on Wednesday night.

Medical device specialist AdaptHealth and truck-stop operator TravelCenters of America launched follow-on offerings this morning for pricing tomorrow night.

AdaptHealth, which is a leading manufacturer of C-PAP machines for patients with sleep apnea, using the proceeds from a US$109m to fund recent acquisitions.

Jefferies, Deutsche Bank and UBS are marketing 6.5m shares for two days off a recent price of US$16.85.

TravelCenters is taking out two days of marketing to raise $75m to fund deferred maintenance and other necessary capex.

Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets, B. Riley FBR and BTIG are leading the offering, the first under new CEO Jonathan Pertchik.

TravelCenters’ stock price has jumped 27.6% despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on its business, though its travel centers were deemed essential infrastructure and it initially saw an increase in diesel fuel sales.

Hospitality Properties Trust and its external manager RMR, which own a combined 11.8% stake in TravelCenters, are purchasing their pro-rata share of the offering.

