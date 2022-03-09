US Markets

The IEA is ready to bring more oil to the market - Birol

Contributors
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is ready to bring more oil to the markets by releasing additional stocks, its head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday, adding that the IEA would also come up with an action plan to "reduce oil in a hurry".

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) is ready to bring more oil to the markets by releasing additional stocks, its head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday, adding that the IEA would also come up with an action plan to "reduce oil in a hurry".

"The IEA last week (...) has decided to release our oil stocks, we have a lot of stocks (...) This was an initial response (...) if there is a need we can bring more oil to the markets," Birol said at an energy conference in Paris.

"Next week, as we did for gas, we are coming up with a ten point action plan how to reduce oil in a hurry (...) especially in the transportation sector", Birol said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up U.S. energy prices. [nL2N2VB298]

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular