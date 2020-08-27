The Hut Group plans to raise at least 920 mln stg in London IPO

Aug 27 (Reuters) - E-commerce group The Hut Group Ltd said on Thursday it was considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, targeting proceeds of at least 920 million pounds ($1.21 billion), as it looks to tap in pandemic-accelerated investor appetite for the sector.

If listed, the company said it plans to have a free float of at least 20% of its issued share capital and a fixed offer price that would give it a pre-money equity value of 4.5 billion pounds, the company said.

($1 = 0.7575 pounds)

