The Hut Group plans to raise at least 920 mln stg in London IPO

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

E-commerce group The Hut Group Ltd said on Thursday it was considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, targeting proceeds of at least 920 million pounds ($1.21 billion), as it looks to tap in pandemic-accelerated investor appetite for the sector.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - E-commerce group The Hut Group Ltd said on Thursday it was considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, targeting proceeds of at least 920 million pounds ($1.21 billion), as it looks to tap in pandemic-accelerated investor appetite for the sector.

If listed, the company said it plans to have a free float of at least 20% of its issued share capital and a fixed offer price that would give it a pre-money equity value of 4.5 billion pounds, the company said.

($1 = 0.7575 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2698; Mobile: +91 90 4702 2289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters