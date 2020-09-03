The Hut Group launches 4.5 bln stg London float

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British retail and technology firm The Hut Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, with a 4.5 billion pound ($5.98 billion) initial public offering.

The offer will be comprised of new shares raising around 920 million pounds and an offer of existing shares.

Blackrock, Henderson Global Investors and funds managed by Merian and the Qatar Investment Authority have agreed to subscribe to 565 million pounds of the offer.

Following admission to the stock exchange, expected later this month, the company intends to have a free float of at least 20% of issued capital.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

