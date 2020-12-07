THG

The Hut Group hikes revenue forecast for second time in two months

E-commerce firm The Hut Group raised its annual revenue forecast for the second time in less than two months on Monday, as it benefited from strong demand during the Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping period.

The company, which helps sell retail brands, including Lookfantastic and skincare group ESPA, said it now expects 2020 revenue growth to be between 38% and 40%.

