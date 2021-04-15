THG

The Hut Group full-year profit rises on demand for beauty, sports nutrition products

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published

British e-commerce company The Hut Group Plc posted higher full-year underlying operating profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its beauty and sports nutrition products due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

April 15 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company The Hut Group Plc THG.L posted higher full-year underlying operating profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its beauty and sports nutrition products due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company, which operates retail brands such as Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, reported an underlying profit of 45.5 million pounds ($62.70 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from 33.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More