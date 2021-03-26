The Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$53.08 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of CN¥10b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of CN¥7.49 per share, some 3.4% larger than the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HTHT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Huazhu Group's eleven analysts is for revenues of CN¥15.8b in 2021, which would reflect a major 55% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Huazhu Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of CN¥6.61 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥15.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥6.39 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at CN¥392, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Huazhu Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥76.07 and the most bearish at CN¥44.69 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Huazhu Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 55% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 22% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Huazhu Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Huazhu Group following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Huazhu Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Huazhu Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Huazhu Group (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

