The Housing Market Today: What It Means for Homebuilders’ Stocks

There are plenty of things about the market right now and the current economic situation in the U.S. that are, shall we say, a little weird. There is the fact that bond yields and stocks are moving in opposite directions, for starters. That makes so much sense in the current, rate cut obsessed market that it is easy to forget that it goes completely against conventional wisdom from more normal times, when capital basically choosing between stocks and bonds created a direct relationship between yields and equities. Then there is the fact that a good jobs report prompts a sell-off and vice versa, resulting in a market that appears as if it longs to see pain for American workers.

Perhaps the weirdest of current phenomena, though, is how house prices have not just held up but actually increased significantly as the Fed has raised rates. There was yet more evidence of that yesterday, when a report by analytics firm Core Logic showed a 5.2% year-on-year increase in U.S. home prices.

After nearly two years of rate hikes, the S&P Case Schiller US Home Price Index sits at a higher level now than it was when rates were effectively zero. That makes no sense to a lot of people, but there are logical reasons for it. The large and rapid rise in interest rates has discouraged buyers for sure, but market pricing is about supply as well as demand, and suddenly higher interest rates discourage supply in two ways.

First, moving becomes almost impossible for many people. Selling your house means paying off your old mortgage, probably with a fixed rate of around two or three percent and taking out a new loan, at seven or eight percent. The supply squeeze that results from that pushes prices up, but that doesn’t encourage new resales as simple supply and demand theory dictates it should. What you get for your old home is not the point; you still have to buy another and take out a loan with three times the interest cost to do that, either paying a lot more each month or trading down to a smaller, cheaper house.

Another thing that should result from the jump in existing home prices is a flood of new homes hitting the market to take advantage of high selling prices. However, if we look at new home starts since rate hikes began, that clearly didn’t happen for a long time. Again, the reason for that is related to the weird circumstances of the last year or so.

One should remember that higher rates also apply to developers and builders who borrow to expand their inventory, and that until quite recently most analysts and economists believed they would inevitably cause a recession. If you were a builder, would you borrow relatively expensive money to build homes when a recession was on the horizon? No, nor would I.

That does seem to have changed towards the end of last year as rates came down slightly and a soft landing became a much more realistic possibility than it had been. However, homes take time to build, so it will be a while before increased housing starts numbers impact prices. For now, there is a supply shortage that more than offsets the negative impact on housing demand of rate hikes, and that will continue for a while. That means that while homebuilders’ stocks have been soaring over the last few months, the good times for the industry are only just getting going.

Lennar (LEN) certainly doesn’t see them ending anytime soon. They just announced that they were adding five billion dollars to their share repurchase program and increasing their dividend. They would not do those things if they didn’t believe that they were about to get a boost to cash flow and that their stock was decent value at these levels. It will be interesting to see if KB Homes (KBH) are equally optimistic when they report later today.

The weird housing market right now has created a shortage of supply and pent up demand that has formed a perfect storm for homebuilders’ stocks. So, even after significant recent games, the rally can continue in the first half of this year. So, some exposure to the industry, as illogical as it seems after rate hikes, actually makes perfect sense for most investors.

